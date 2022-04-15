Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 5,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,077,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,209,000 after purchasing an additional 303,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 977,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after purchasing an additional 113,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.14. 1,532,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,213. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

