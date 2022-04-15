Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318,334 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.25% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $111,817,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 776,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,101. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

