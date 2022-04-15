Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 761,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

