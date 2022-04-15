Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 8,800 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.15. 874,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 189.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

