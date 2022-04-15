Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.93. 4,571,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,044. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

