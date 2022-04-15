Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $24.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,318.36. 135,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,391.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,468.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,225.56 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

