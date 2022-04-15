Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $18,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,229,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after acquiring an additional 289,673 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 724,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 175,709 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

