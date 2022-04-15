Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after buying an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 155,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 213,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

