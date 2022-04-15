Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus cut their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.