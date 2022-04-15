Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $87,809,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after acquiring an additional 169,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.82. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

