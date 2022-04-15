Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tapestry by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 4,329,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

