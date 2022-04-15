Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

