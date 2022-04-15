Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 306.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. 487,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

