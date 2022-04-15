Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 14,100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,811,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,690. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

