Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,200 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First American Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,726 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in First American Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 68,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

