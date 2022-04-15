Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,197,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

