Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 29,600 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Griffin Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

