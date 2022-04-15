Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,966,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after buying an additional 132,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 130,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 366,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,674. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

