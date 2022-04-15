Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.16% of Cousins Properties worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,264,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 485,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,074. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

