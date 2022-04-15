Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,200 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 586,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 348,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,003,000 after buying an additional 140,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 196,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

