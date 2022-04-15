Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 21,700 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 675,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

