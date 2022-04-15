Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 36,900 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TELUS were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

