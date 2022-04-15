Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 4,571,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,044. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

