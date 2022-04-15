Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 87,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.14. 844,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

