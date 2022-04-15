Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 271.0% from the March 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after buying an additional 314,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.