Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Raised to €13.10 at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.94.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIVHY opened at $12.80 on Monday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.