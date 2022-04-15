VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 4.9% Higher

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.12. 24,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,529,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $959.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VNET Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in VNET Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000.

VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

