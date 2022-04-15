W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $530.02

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $530.02 and last traded at $527.90, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $523.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

