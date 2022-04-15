Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Stack Financial Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 4.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $157.08. 7,453,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,588,119. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $158.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.90. The company has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

