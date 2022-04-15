Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Cut by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.08. 7,406,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $435.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

