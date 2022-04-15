Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WPCB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 3,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPCB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

