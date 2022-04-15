Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 422.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 558,722 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 509,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 110,385 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

WARR stock remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,078. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.