Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,159. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 213,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

