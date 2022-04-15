Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE DAN opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Dana has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Dana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

