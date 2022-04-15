Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

NYSE SAIL opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $14,719,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.