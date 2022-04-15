Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Welltower worth $44,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Welltower by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after buying an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

