Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 906,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 129,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

