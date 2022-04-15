Wesley Johnson Sells 6,201 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.92 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 420,822 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 296,312 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

