Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

