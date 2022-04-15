Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

