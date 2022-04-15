WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $232.00 at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.31.

WEX stock opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17,346.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

