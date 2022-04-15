Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.90

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.90 and last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 1397226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.33. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2911813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

