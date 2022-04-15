Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to post sales of $395.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the highest is $496.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $307.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,384. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.