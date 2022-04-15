Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
WVVI opened at $9.55 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
