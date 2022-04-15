Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WVVI opened at $9.55 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

