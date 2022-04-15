William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlassian in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). William Blair also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $265.35 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

