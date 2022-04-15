Wing Price Tops $21.43 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.74 or 0.07464526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,008.59 or 0.99823209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

