Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.22.

WING stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $187.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

