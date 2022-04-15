Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.44. 7,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.44. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 187.83%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

WINA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Winmark (Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

