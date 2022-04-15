Winmark Co. (WINA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

WINA traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.44. 7,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.44. The company has a market cap of $798.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 187.83% and a net margin of 50.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WINA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

