Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €17.92 ($19.48) and last traded at €18.14 ($19.72). 40,787 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.30 ($19.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 23.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20.
Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)
