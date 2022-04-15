Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €17.92 ($19.48) and last traded at €18.14 ($19.72). 40,787 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.30 ($19.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 23.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

